Scotiabank donates $2.5m to UHWI for advanced oxygen therapy machines

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) is set to benefit from a donation of $2.5 million from Scotiabank for the purchase of five Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Systems.

A BiPAP machine provides non-invasive ventilation used to facilitate breathing. The equipment is critical based on the medical discovery during the pandemic that less invasive forms of ventilation care are safer for patients battling COVID-19.

Commenting on the donation, vice president of public affairs and communications, Yanique Forbes-Patrick said, “Through this donation, Scotiabank is again maintaining our commitment to bolstering Jamaica's healthcare system as we navigate this defining period in our history.

“Given that The UHWI is one of only two hospitals designated to treat COVID-19 patients in the Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine metropolitan area, it's imperative that they are able to offer a high standard of care. Unfortunately, the hospital did not have any of these machines and Scotiabank was more than happy to provide the funding to procure them," she continued.

To date Jamaica has seen over 50,000 COVID-19 cases with just over 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths.

“The latest donation will go a long way in supporting both COVID-19 and non COVID-19 patients who need this level of support,” shared Dr Kevin Metalor, head of department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care at the UHWI.

Meanwhile, Dr Carl Bruce, medical chief of staff at the UHWI expressed gratitude on behalf of the board and staff of the medical institution, thanking Scotiabank for being a good corporate citizen in a time when medical resources in the country were already being stressed.

“We are all Jamaicans, and as part of this community Scotiabank wants to ensure that we play our role in supporting our health care system in the fight against COVID-19,” Forbes-Patrick said.