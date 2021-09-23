'Scratch' Perry to be laid to rest today

KINGSTON, Jamaica---The funeral service for the late reggae legend, Lee "Scratch" Perry is set to take place today at 2:00 pm in Cauldwell, Hanover. He is expected to be buried on a family plot in the parish.

A brief viewing of the entertainer's body took place this morning at Perry's Funeral Home in St Catherine.

Entertainment and Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange was among those at the viewing.

Perry, whose cutting-edge music helped make reggae a global brand, died in the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover, on August 29. He was 85. He is survived by his widow, Mirelle and four children.

Perry was born in the Kendal district of the parish. He made his name in the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s working with revolutionary artistes like The Wailers, Max Romeo, and Junior Byles.

Perry, who recorded as an artiste in the late 1960s and 1970s, was in demand throughout Europe and parts of the United States. In 2003 he won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for titled Jamaican ET.

In 2011 The Upsetter, a documentary film about Perry narrated by American actor Benicio Del Toro, was released in theatres worldwide after premiering at the 2008 SXSW Film Festival.

Perry received the Order of Distinction from the Jamaican Government for his contribution to Jamaican music in 2012.