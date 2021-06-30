'Screamers Gang' leader convicted; 'Socks Gang' boss charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police say Robert Graham otherwise called 'Southee', the alleged leader of the 'Screamers Gang', was convicted in the Home Circuit Court on Tuesday, June 29.

Graham was charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm following an incident in Arnett Gardens, St Andrew on April 20, 2020.

He is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on Thursday, July 29.

Meanwhile, Mario Rose otherwise called 'Lucky' of Fourth Street, Kingston was charged with the murder of Lafine Bent who was shot and killed on Third Street in the parish on Tuesday, June 15.

The police said Rose, who is believed to be the leader of the 'Socks Gang', will appear before the Gun Court on Friday, July 2.