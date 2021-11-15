Sean Kingston's representative denies allegations he assaulted video director

A representative for singer Sean Kingston has slammed allegations that he assaulted his video director as “false”.

Kingston's former video director, who uses the moniker GXDLIKE, alleges that the assault took place on Friday, November 5 around 2:00 am.

According to GXDLIKE, the singer got angry when he was unable to film something for him.

GXDLIKE alleges that Kingston punched him in the face and then dragged him into the hallway where he pulled out a gun and told him to leave.

The video director, who has since filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department, said he had been living with Kingston for close to three months when the incident happened.

While noting that he had a few cuts on his face, GXDLIKE said he had no major injuries.

In responding to the allegations Kingston's representative described the video director as having been “terminated" adding, “all claims will be disproven.”

This is not the first time Kingston has been accused of assault.

In 2013, the Jamaican-American songbird was accused by Carissa Capeloto of sexual assault.

Kingston, who said the intercourse was consensual never publicly addressed the lawsuit.

The now 31-year-old singer later settled the case out of court.