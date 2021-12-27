Search continues for missing university student

HOPEWELL, Hanover – The police say they are currently in receipt of preliminary cellphone records belonging to the 27-year-old university student who went missing shortly after 7:00 am from Orchard, Hopewell, on Christmas morning.

A senior police officer told the Jamaica Observer that a request for the record was sent to one of the nation's telecommunications service providers.

Preliminary information, police said, showed that the cellphone of the missing woman, Challene Evans, a University of the West Indies student, was last connected to cell towers in the Hopewell, Tryall, and Montpelier areas. The community of Orchard is located between the three cell towers that provided the data.

This latest info may suggest that the young woman may still be located in the area and as such, the police have sought assistance from the Jamaica Defence Force to search the heavily wooded areas where there are several undeveloped lots.

The request for additional assistance followed the provision of one K-9 dog by the Jamaica Constabulary Force that joined the search on Monday morning, the third day of a search for the woman.

Evans had reportedly visited her child's father in Orchard when she is said to have ran from the house.

It is reported that the young woman last had a conversation with her father, Kitson Evans, on the phone asking him to come and get her. She reportedly told the father that she was in a river that had no water.

Meanwhile, head of the Hanover Police Division Superintendent Sharon Beeput is requesting the support of people who may have any information that could assist the police in their search for the young woman.

“We are appealing to persons that if they have seen this girl anywhere, just get in touch with the police because we would have done all we can and we don't know what else to do,” she said.

People with information are being asked to call the Lucea police at 876-956-2222 or 876-956-2304.