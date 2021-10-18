PHOTOS: Search continues for suspected kidnapper, Davian Bryan

ST THOMAS, Jamaica – Police are still searching for a suspected kidnapper, after two girls believed to be his victims have been found alive.

Davian Bryan, the suspect in the abductions of nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia and 13-year-old Winshae Barrett, both of Bath in St Thomas, was still on the lam up to early Monday afternoon.

Scores of residents have joined police personnel in the search for Bryan who is on bail on rape and illegal firearm charges.

Winshae, who disappeared on Saturday, hours after Phylisa was found alive after being missing for two days, was found alive on Monday morning.