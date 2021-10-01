Search on for elderly woman swept away in Sandy Gully

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police and residents of Drewsland, St Andrew, are now trying to locate a 78-year-old woman who was washed away in the Sandy Gully on Thursday.

She has been identified as 78-year-old Berryl Bryan.

Bryan was reportedly tending to her goats about 5 pm when the incident happened.

Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE this morning, Commanding Officer for the St Andrew South Police Division, Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, said the search and rescue operation started Thursday evening but was halted when it became dark.

“We're back at it early this morning to see if we can locate her. We're hoping for a miracle, that she can be located alive. Nevertheless, you know, the intention is to find her as quickly as possible,” Ricketts said.

More details soon.