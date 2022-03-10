Search underway for fiscal commissioner, Clarke says

Search underway for fiscal commissioner, Clarke saysThursday, March 10, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A search committee has been established to identify a suitable candidate to lead Jamaica's Fiscal Commission, says Finance and Public Service Minister Dr Nigel Clarke.
Clarke made the announcement Tuesday as he opened the 2022/23 Budget Debate in Gordon House.
He told the House that the search committee is headed by Jamaican economist Dr Calvin McDonald, who recently retired as deputy secretary to the International Monetary Fund.
“We expect the identification process to have a list of candidates that the respective appointing authority – the Governor General on advice - [will choose from],” Clarke said. He added that the expectation is that the fiscal commissioner will be appointed during the upcoming fiscal year which begins April 1, and the selected candidate will lead the establishment of that office.
“The fiscal commissioner will be the guardian of Jamaica's fiscal rules and will assist in nurturing the environment that is conducive to responsible fiscal policy,” Clarke said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy