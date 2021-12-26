Search underway for missing university student at gated Hanover community

Search underway for missing university student at gated Hanover communitySunday, December 26, 2021
|
HANOVER, Jamaica – A massive search is underway at the gated community of Orchard in Hopewell, Hanover for a 27-year-old university student who went missing Saturday morning.
Missing is Challene Evans, a University of the West Indies student from the community of Clifton in Hanover. She went missing shortly after 7:00 am on Christmas Day.
The young woman was reportedly visiting her child's father in Orchard when she ran from the house.
It is reported that the young woman last had a conversation with her father on the phone asking him to come and get her. She reportedly told the father that she was in a gully that had no water.
The search ended Saturday night and resumed Sunday with relatives and members of her community. The police also assisted with the search that reportedly received little support from the Orchard community.
More later.
Anthony Lewis
