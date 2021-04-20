Seaview Gardens teen on firearm charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A 17-year-old boy was yesterday held on firearm charges following an incident along Sea Pathway, Phase 2 in Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11 on Thursday, February 18.

The police said that the complainants were standing along the roadway about 6:16 pm when they were pounced upon by armed men – including the boy – who opened gunfire at them.

The teenager was picked up following investigations and on Wednesday, April 14, he was placed on an identification parade where he was pointed out.

The accused was subsequently charged following an interview.