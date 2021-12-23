UPDATE: Second Chinese business owner dies following St Elizabeth shooting

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police have confirmed that two Chinese nationals were shot dead on Thursday night in Southfield (southern St Elizabeth).

Earlier OBSERVER ONLINE reported that a Chinese businessman, who operated Jojo's Supermarket in the area was shot dead.

His wife, who was also shot, was later pronounced dead at hospital on arrival.



This latest shooting follows the killing of three people in separate incidents in Fyffes Pen and Carisbrook in St Elizabeth between Monday night and Tuesday evening.



- Kasey Williams

