UPDATE: Second Chinese business owner dies following St Elizabeth shooting

UPDATE: Second Chinese business owner dies following St Elizabeth shootingThursday, December 23, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police have confirmed that two Chinese nationals were shot dead on Thursday night in Southfield (southern St Elizabeth).
Earlier OBSERVER ONLINE reported that a Chinese businessman, who operated Jojo's Supermarket in the area was shot dead.
His wife, who was also shot, was later pronounced dead at hospital on arrival.
This latest shooting follows the killing of three people in separate incidents in Fyffes Pen and Carisbrook in St Elizabeth between Monday night and Tuesday evening.
- Kasey Williams
Related articles:
Chinese businessman shot dead, wife injured in Southfield, St Elizabeth shooting
Three killed, two injured in St Elizabeth incidents
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy