Second ODI between West Indies and Australia postponed after positive COVID test

Second ODI between West Indies and Australia postponed after positive COVID testThursday, July 22, 2021
|
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — The second CG Insurance One Day International between West Indies and Australia has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result from a non-playing member of the West Indies staff.
The team said the decision was taken after the toss at Kensington Oval once the result was known.
The established COVID-19 protocols stipulate that all members of both teams and match officials will return immediately to the team hotel and will be re-tested later in the day. They will remain in isolation in their hotel rooms until their PCR-Test results are returned.
The team said a decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once all the test results are confirmed.
