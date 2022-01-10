Second ODI between West Indies and Ireland postponed

Second ODI between West Indies and Ireland postponedMonday, January 10, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The second One Day International between the West Indies and Ireland has been postponed due to Ireland having a severely depleted squad.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Ireland (CI) issued a joint statement announcing the postponement after two further positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ireland camp following recent testing, and two players being ruled out due to injury,
“The second CG Insurance One-Day International scheduled for Sabina Park on Tuesday, January 11 has therefore been postponed,” release said.
CWI and CI are in discussions to review the match schedule and are working to explore all possibilities for the series to be completed.
The five members of the Ireland team who have returned positive COVID-19 results remain in isolation under the care and supervision of the medical teams.
Further updates will be provided as soon as possible.
