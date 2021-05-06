Second multi-vehicle accident in Clarendon in 3 days

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A Toyota LiteAce, a Toyota Rav4 and a Toyota Hiace minibus were involved in an accident in Chapelton, Clarendon sometime after 11:00 am today.

Reports are that the driver of the LiteAce has been taken to hospital and is in critical condition. One passenger who was in that vehicle is said to have sustained head injuries.

The accident reportedly occurred on a section of the soft shoulder of the main road leading out of the town of Chapelton.

This is the second multi-vehicle accident in the parish in three days.

On Tuesday, two people died in a major motor vehicle crash which occurred along New Road in Clarendon, just a few miles outside of Chapleton.

