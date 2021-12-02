Second of three phones used to record alleged Klansman gangsters admitted into evidence

Second of three phones used to record alleged Klansman gangsters admitted into evidenceThursday, December 02, 2021
|
The crown in the trial of the 33 alleged members of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang on Thursday registered another victory with the second of three cellular phones being entered into evidence.
The gadget is one of three devices that the state is counting on as part of the body of evidence in the case against the alleged gangsters. Another device was entered into evidence on November 25.
A former gang member turned crown witness had testified that he turned over to the police three phones, two of which were given to him by the cops, with recordings of conversations between himself and members of the gang, including leader Andre "Blackman" Bryan. He said he downloaded a call recording app to tape multiple cell phone conversations which were also saved. He forwarded the recordings to cops when the memory became full.
The third handset which has only so far been marked for identification has not yet been accepted by the Court after three tries on the part of the Crown. This as the lead investigator in the case, when handed the gadget, said he was unable to open the device to retrieve the unique identification number stored inside.
He said prior to the trial he had accessed that number by dialing a particular series of digits on the phone which would then produce that number. He was however unable to utilise the dial up feature at the time because the phone had not been charged.
On Thursday morning, the prosecution again assayed to have the detective access the gadget which had been charged by the court's registrar. They however encountered another roadblock when it was revealed by the detective that the phone had been locked with a pin, presumably by the witness, and he was unfamiliar with that code. Based on his not being able to prove that the identification number he had recorded in his notes was the same one attributed to the phone, the attempt to have the gadget entered as evidence failed.
And the prosecution Thursday afternoon wrapped its evidence in chief for the lead detective who has been on the stand since last Wednesday.
Alicia Dunkley-Willis
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy