Second of three phones used to record alleged Klansman gangsters admitted into evidence

The crown in the trial of the 33 alleged members of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang on Thursday registered another victory with the second of three cellular phones being entered into evidence.

The gadget is one of three devices that the state is counting on as part of the body of evidence in the case against the alleged gangsters. Another device was entered into evidence on November 25.

A former gang member turned crown witness had testified that he turned over to the police three phones, two of which were given to him by the cops, with recordings of conversations between himself and members of the gang, including leader Andre "Blackman" Bryan. He said he downloaded a call recording app to tape multiple cell phone conversations which were also saved. He forwarded the recordings to cops when the memory became full.

The third handset which has only so far been marked for identification has not yet been accepted by the Court after three tries on the part of the Crown. This as the lead investigator in the case, when handed the gadget, said he was unable to open the device to retrieve the unique identification number stored inside.

He said prior to the trial he had accessed that number by dialing a particular series of digits on the phone which would then produce that number. He was however unable to utilise the dial up feature at the time because the phone had not been charged.

On Thursday morning, the prosecution again assayed to have the detective access the gadget which had been charged by the court's registrar. They however encountered another roadblock when it was revealed by the detective that the phone had been locked with a pin, presumably by the witness, and he was unfamiliar with that code. Based on his not being able to prove that the identification number he had recorded in his notes was the same one attributed to the phone, the attempt to have the gadget entered as evidence failed.

And the prosecution Thursday afternoon wrapped its evidence in chief for the lead detective who has been on the stand since last Wednesday.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis