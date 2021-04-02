Second vaccination blitz for National Arena tomorrow

Second vaccination blitz for National Arena tomorrowFriday, April 02, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says it will host the second vaccination blitz tomorrow from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the National Arena.
The ministry aims to inoculate 1,000 Jamaicans 75 years and older at the site.
The first blitz, also held at the National Arena, saw only 662 registrations, and 647 people being vaccinated out of the 1000 target.
Portfolio Minister Dr Christopher Tufton on Tuesday said the ministry intends to host 25 vaccination blitzes over the next three months.
The locations for the vaccination blitz planned for the weekend of April 9 will include: the National Arena in Kingston; Celebration Church, Portmore; the Social Development Commission (SDC) Office, St Thomas; Montego Bay Convention Centre, St James; Lucea Anglican Church, Hanover; Denbigh Show Ground, Clarendon; St Mark's Anglican Parish Church, Manchester; St Matthews Anglican Parish Church, St Elizabeth; Bahia Principe Resort, St Ann; Trelawny Multi-Purpose Centre, Trelawny; Gayle Civic Centre, St Mary; and Folly Oval, Portland.
