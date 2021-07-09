Section of Black River to Sandy Ground corridor to be closed for road works

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The main road between Sandy Ground and Black River, St Elizabeth, in the vicinity of the Hotel Pontio and the entrance to the Black River High School, will be closed to vehicular traffic effective Monday, July 12.

Community Relations Officer at the National Works Agency (NWA), Howard Hendriks said the stretch of road will be closed for five days and is expected to be reopened on Saturday, July 17.

Hendriks explained that the closure is to facilitate rehabilitative work on the corridor, which has seen extensive excavation to facilitate pipe-laying works.

According to the agency, the road work is to be undertaken over a one-month period and will include the removal of poor sub-grade material, construction of drainage features, base strengthening and laying of an Asphaltic Concrete surface.

During the five-day period of closure, the agency said people travelling westerly from the direction of Black River towards Sandy Ground will be detoured onto Exchange Drive, then left onto Lovers Lane through the New Town community, then onto West Street, exiting onto the main road to Sandy Ground.

It said the reverse obtains for people travelling from the direction of Sandy Ground towards Black River.

Motorists are also being reminded to obey the instructions of flag people and posted warning signs during the period of the works.