Section of Mountain View impassable after truck overturns

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A head-on collision between trucks in the vicinity of 72 Mountain View Avenue in Kingston has left sections of the area blocked.

Reports are that a cement premix truck collided with another truck and overturned. The incident occurred at about midday on Friday.

One of the drivers reportedly suffered a broken leg and was taken to hospital by residents in the area.

Residents have been assisting in cleaning up the spilled cement, however, the road remains blocked.

In the meantime, motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes.