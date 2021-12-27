Sections of Central Kingston tense after Christmas, Boxing Day murders

Tension is now heavy in the section of Central Kingston popularly referred to as “Spoilers” following the murder of two men on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Twenty-five-year-old Orane Blackwood, a customer service representative who lived at Beeston Street, was the victim of the Christmas Day murder.

According to a police report obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE, Blackwood was shot in the community by a unknown assailant about 3:05 pm. Cops said he was standing on the road when he was pounced upon by a gunman who shot him in the upper body. The shooter escaped on foot and Blackwood later died at hospital while undergoing treatment.

Residents claimed that shortly after that shooting, a Toyota Probox motor vehicle, allegedly occupied by men with rifles, began “to circle the community”.

Residents who requested anonymity claimed that Blackwood had been marked for death in the community for some time now, for reasons unknown, and was lying low to protect his life. However, he later resurfaced and met his demise.

On Boxing Day, the body of 19-year-old Ricardo Morgan, a labourer of Beeston Street, was discovered at his home by residents about noon. Morgan was found lying face down in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to residents, Morgan was murdered because he expressed anger over Blackwood's killing.

“You cannot be making those outbursts and expect that all is well. You never know who is listening. Based on how these guys think, they are going to try and kill you,” one resident said.

Others expressed concerns that more killings could spill over into 2022.

People's National Party Councillor for the Allman Town Division, Charmaine Daniels told OBSERVER ONLINE Monday that she is tired of the nonsensical killings in Central Kingston. She encouraged the residents to utilise the services of Crime Stop to solve the senseless murders.

“Persons are in fear wondering who is next, and what the hell is happening to the community. Some are migrating, it's painful, depressing, and unbearable. It just seems like demons let loose and there is no love any more. Let us all pray together to get rid of this menace that is destroying our community,” Daniels said.

“The only thing I know is to pray and that is what I have been encouraging the constituents to do, while the police step up their visibility in the space. I say faith over fear. Enough is enough. Utilise Crime Stop. We can't roll over and play dead and we surely can't allow crime and violence to wipe out our community,” Councillor Daniels added.