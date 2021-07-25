Sections of Trinidad rocked by 3.9 magnitude earthquake

Sections of Trinidad rocked by 3.9 magnitude earthquakeSunday, July 25, 2021
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – The Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus says that several tremors rocked areas in the north-west Trinidad shortly after 3 am (local time) on Sunday.
The quake that occured off the north eastern coast of Venezuela was recorded at exactly 3:18 am, and emanated from a depth of 78.35 kilometres.
Located at Latitude 10.93 degrees North and Longitude 62.26 degrees West, it would have been felt most strongly in Venezuela in the areas of Macuro, and the Parque Nacional Península de Paria.
Residents on the islands of Monos and Chacachacare off the north-western tip of Trinidad also may have experienced tremors.
There were no reports of damages or injuries.
