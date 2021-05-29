Security Forces find gun, ammo in Central Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Pietro Beretta 9mm pistol with one magazine containing 14 cartridges was seized during a pre-dawn operation conducted by members of the Specialized Operations, Kingston Central Police and the Jamaica Defence Force on Eddie Lane in Kingston today.

The police said that between the hours of 5:00 am and 6:00 am, the team, armed with a warrant, searched a house on Eddie Lane during which the firearm and ammunition were seized.

No one was arrested in connection with the find.