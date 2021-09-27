Security Ministry says it will not relent in fight against crime

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of National Security says it will not relent nor resign from facing and destroying crime to give Jamaica the best possible chance at succeeding as a peaceful, harmonious and friendly nation.

In a statement today, the ministry says it is concerned by the number of police members who have been killed over the past two weeks, and the number of private citizens murdered by “malicious thugs” across the country.

“At a time when nothing appears certain given the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economic fortunes and general health of the country, we want to assure the nation that no stone will be left unturned in our effort to find those responsible and have them brought before the courts, convicted and imprisoned for the crimes they so blatantly committed,” the ministry said.

“We are more than aware of the effects these killings are having on the psyche of the nation, particularly our elders and youth, who are among the most vulnerable in the society, and again, we pledge, along with the brave men and women in our security forces, to continue the fight against lawlessness and the gangster mentality that is evidently taken root in our communities.

The statement continued: “Let it be known that an act of violence against one of our police personnel in or out of uniform, is an act of violence against the state and a declaration of war against everything that is good, wholesome, decent and lawful in this country. No country, certainly none that is hoping to develop politically, economically and socially can afford this level of crassness and unadulterated terror by a section of its population upon the rest of society.”

It said the Andrew Holness led Government has made it clear from day one, the importance of having a refined, revitalised and efficient police force at the forefront of the fight against crime and violence.

The ministry says heavy investments are being made to ensure the police are adequately outfitted with vehicles, technology and the necessary physical infrastructure to make their job a lot less stressful.

This, it said, is engendering success against the criminal underworld.

“This high level of investment comes with certain expectations, no doubt, but we should all be mindful that while there has been real success in some areas of the crime-fighting effort, other areas, including murder and shootings, remain the sour points.”