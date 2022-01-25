Security bosses brief Cabinet on crime situation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An update on the crime situation, current crime trends and initiatives being taken to reduce murders was top of the agenda during Monday's Cabinet briefing with Chief of Defence Staff Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman and Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson.

The briefing comes as the Government moves more aggressively to cauterize gang violence in several areas across the island.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, the police commissioner gave Cabinet an update on the crime situation as well as the threats with which the security forces are contending. He provided data on current crime trends in various police divisions as well as successes and challenges in their efforts.

The commissioner also revealed that the police have started particular initiatives across the island aimed at reducing murders, the majority of which are due to lotto scamming and gang warfare.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff spoke to preventive efforts being placed on border control as well as medium and long-term strategies geared at addressing incidents of violence and the culture of violence.

Both security bosses outlined their recommendations in relation to how the security forces can be assisted in the fight against crime while assuring the Cabinet that there continues to be close collaboration between the police and the army in planning and execution.

The Cabinet acknowledged the importance of the soon to be tabled amendments to the Firearms Act and the Bail Act, as well as other initiatives the Government plans to implement in the short and long term, to support the efforts of the security forces on the ground, in helping to secure Jamaica.

The country has recorded 112 murders in January so far which is 15 more than the 97 killed in the same time last year.

