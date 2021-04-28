Security guard abducted, robbed after going to meet online paramour

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A 50-year-old security guard from Portmore, who met a woman on a dating website and agreed to meet her, was instead abducted and robbed by armed men.

Reports are that the man met the woman on the site, and communicated with her for about a week, before he agreed to meet up with her in Kingston.

They met, and she took him to a location. He was then attacked by four men – three of whom were armed with weapons – and taken to another location where he was robbed.

The men escaped.

The police are investigating.