Security guard arrested after alleged death threat

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A security guard was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law after he allegedly used a gun to threaten to kill a woman during an argument on Oxford Road, Spanish Town in St Catherine.

He is 45-year-old Everton Angus, otherwise called 'Eva', a security guard of Angels Estate, Spanish Town in the parish.

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 2 at about 9:15 pm.

The police said Angus and the complainant got into an argument during which he pointed his firearm at the complainant threatening to kill her before leaving the area.

The matter was then reported to the police and Angus was later arrested and charged.