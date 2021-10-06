Security guard arrested after fatally shooting man during dispute in St Mary

Security guard arrested after fatally shooting man during dispute in St MaryWednesday, October 06, 2021
ST MARY, Jamaica — A security guard is in police custody after allegedly fatally shooting a man who was reportedly engaged in a dispute with a woman in Mason Hall, St Mary on Tuesday night.
Residents have identified the deceased only by his alias 'Ritchie B'.
According to reports, people were gathered at a premises in Mason Hall, well after the nightly eight o'clock curfew.
Further reports are that about 11:45 pm, a man and a woman were involved in an argument, which escalated into a fight.
The security guard allegedly intervened and pulled his firearm, shooting the man.
The injured man was later pronounced dead at hospital.
