Security guard arrested after fatally shooting man during dispute in St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica — A security guard is in police custody after allegedly fatally shooting a man who was reportedly engaged in a dispute with a woman in Mason Hall, St Mary on Tuesday night.

Residents have identified the deceased only by his alias 'Ritchie B'.

According to reports, people were gathered at a premises in Mason Hall, well after the nightly eight o'clock curfew.

Further reports are that about 11:45 pm, a man and a woman were involved in an argument, which escalated into a fight.

The security guard allegedly intervened and pulled his firearm, shooting the man.

The injured man was later pronounced dead at hospital.