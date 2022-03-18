Security guard charged after cops discover rifle under his bed

Security guard charged after cops discover rifle under his bedFriday, March 18, 2022
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – A security guard was arrested and charged after a Winchester Marlin rifle was found under his bed.
He has been identified as 41-year-old Richard Smith.
Reports are lawmen were conducting a joint police/military operation in Church Lane, Gordon Pen in the parish on March 17, when Smith's residence was searched.
The weapon was subsequently found in his room, underneath his bed, wrapped in a bath towel.
Smith was charged with illegal possession of firearm following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.
His court date is being finalised.
