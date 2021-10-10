Security guard charged in murder of man at wake

ST ANN, Jamaica— A St Ann security guard has been charged in connection to the murder of 37-year-old Ergil Johnson on Tuesday, October 5 at Mason Hall district in St Mary.

The police said 36-year-old Lorenzo Paddyfoote, otherwise called 'Puddy', of Breadnut Hill in St Ann, was charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Lawmen said that Johnson was at a wake about 11:45 pm, when a dispute developed between him and a woman.

Paddyfoote reportedly intervened and discharged two rounds hitting Johnson. Johnson was pronounced dead at hospital.

Paddyfoote later turned himself in to the police and handed over the firearm.