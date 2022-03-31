Security guard charged with housebreaking, larceny

Security guard charged with housebreaking, larcenyThursday, March 31, 2022
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica - Peter Willis, a 51-year-old security guard from Leas Flat in St Andrew, is to answer to two counts of larceny and housebreaking following a series of robberies at a St Andrew home.
According to police reports, On December 31, 2021, the security guard gained access to the St Andrew residence owned by an elderly man by cutting the padlocks on the grille. He then proceeded to steal several items from the home including furniture.
Willis was back at it on February 10 when according to law enforcers, he returned to the elderly man's house and stole more furniture.
He was arrested on March 30 in an operation at his home.
Charges were subsequently laid following an interview session.
His court date is being finalised.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy