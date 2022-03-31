Security guard charged with housebreaking, larceny

ST ANDREW, Jamaica - Peter Willis, a 51-year-old security guard from Leas Flat in St Andrew, is to answer to two counts of larceny and housebreaking following a series of robberies at a St Andrew home.

According to police reports, On December 31, 2021, the security guard gained access to the St Andrew residence owned by an elderly man by cutting the padlocks on the grille. He then proceeded to steal several items from the home including furniture.



Willis was back at it on February 10 when according to law enforcers, he returned to the elderly man's house and stole more furniture.



He was arrested on March 30 in an operation at his home.

Charges were subsequently laid following an interview session.



His court date is being finalised.