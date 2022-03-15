Security guard fatally stabbed while on duty in Ocho Rios

Security guard fatally stabbed while on duty in Ocho RiosTuesday, March 15, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica - A security guard was allegedly stabbed to death while on duty at a plaza in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Monday.
He has been identified as 21-year-old Kimani Grace of Lloyds district in St Thomas.
Reports are that about 4:00 am Monday, Grace was attacked and stabbed by a group of men while he was on duty at the plaza.
It is alleged that the wounded man made an alarm to his superiors, but he reportedly succumbed to his injuries before he could be assisted.
His body was later found with stab wounds.
The St Ann police are investigating.
