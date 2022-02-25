Security guard held with illegal gun in Trelawny

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man working as a security guard has been arrested and charged by the Trelawny police with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Thirty-two-year-old Ramone Lamar of Tharpe Street in Falmouth was arrested on Thursday night at a nightclub in the southern Trelawny community of Wait-A-Bit.

Reports are that the police acting on information went to the club where the accused was seen at the entrance. A search was conducted of his person and the firearm was subsequently found in his possession.

A black knapsack bag on his back was found to contain a silver 9mm Beretta pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm cartridges. He has since been charged.