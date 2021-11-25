Security guard killed, taxi op injured by gunmen in Portmore

Security guard killed, taxi op injured by gunmen in PortmoreThursday, November 25, 2021
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A security guard is dead and a taxi operator is hospitalised after they were attacked by two gunmen posing as passengers in Portmore, St Catherine on Wednesday night.
The deceased man has been identified as Courtney Henry. He is said to be in his 50s.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that the taxi operator, who plies the Portmore Mall to Gregory Park route, picked up Henry and two other men on Wednesday night.
During the journey, one of the men allegedly pulled a firearm and signalled to the taxi operator to stop the vehicle. He immediately complied with those instructions.
Henry, however, engaged one of the armed men and a tussle ensued, during which he was allegedly shot.
The taxi man was also injured during the shooting.
Further reports are that the gunmen drove away the vehicle, but it developed mechanical challenges, resulting in the men fleeing on foot.
Meanwhile, Henry and the taxi operator were assisted to hospital where the former was pronounced dead.
The taxi operator was treated for his injuries and released.
Investigations are ongoing.
