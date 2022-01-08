Security guard killed in St Elizabeth crash

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - A security guard died as a result of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash on the Nain main road in St Elizabeth on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Rohan Dunkley of Somerset District in Manchester.



Police reports are that about 7:20 pm, Dunkley was driving a Toyota Corolla motorcar towards Junction, when a Toyota Hiace travelling in the opposite direction reportedly overtook a truck and collided with the Corolla.



Dunkley was pinned in the vehicle.

He was later taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.



- Kasey Williams