Security guard on gun, assault charges after dispute at toll booth

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A security guard was on Saturday charged with illegal possession of firearm, assault at common law and assault occasioning bodily harm after reportedly hitting a complainant with a firearm at the Portmore toll booth in St Catherine.

He is 50-year-old Norris McLarty of a Kingston 2 address.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 11:00 am, an argument developed between the complainant and a toll collector when the security guard, on duty at the toll booth, intervened.

It is alleged that during the dispute, the security guard used his company issued firearm to hit the complainant.

The police were summoned the security guard was subsequently arrested and charged.

He is to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on April 20.