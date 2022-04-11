Security guard slapped with assault charges

TRELAWNY, Jamaica - A 45-year-old security guard has been charged with multiple offences including assault at common law, assault occasioning bodily harm, and illegal possession of firearm.

Charged is Gawayne Steward of an Ulster Spring address in Trelawny.

According to the Falmouth police, after using his gun to threaten a man, Steward wielded the weapon, hitting the individual on his shoulder. He then punched the man several times all over his body before leaving the scene.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 10 on Lower Parade Street in Trelawny.

The injured man later filed a report with the police resulting in Steward turning himself in. The abuse victim subsequently identified his attacker in a line up.

Steward's firearm was seized following his arrest and charge.