Security guard stabbed to death in St James

Security guard stabbed to death in St JamesFriday, March 11, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica – A security guard was stabbed to death during a dispute while on duty in Montego Bay, St James, on Thursday night.
The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Kristoff Hibbert, of Lilliput in the parish.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that about 11:00 pm, Hibbert was on duty at a lounge on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard when an argument developed between him and a patron.
Hibbert was then allegedly stabbed by the patron.
The injured man was assisted to the hospital where he died.
It is unclear whether his attacker has been apprehended by the police.
