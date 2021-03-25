Security ministry, USAID eye positive pathways for Jamaican youth

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says proper context must be applied when dissecting the social, abrasive sub-culture and violence particularly among young Jamaican males.

Dr Chang was the keynote speaker at yesterday's virtual launch of United States Agency for International Development's (USAID) Positive Pathways Community Violence Prevention Programme.

He said the matter of community violence and what has happened to young men in the Jamaican perspective has no easy answers and may even have its roots in post-slavery and post-colonial Jamaican society.

Dr Chang cited data, which indicates that close to 75 per cent of our young males under the age of 24 are susceptible to gang recruitment.

“In taking note of this kind of data it is important in planning and in working towards what appears to be an intractable problem of homicide that we reach these young people and provide them with opportunities to restore their hope and dignity and self-worth as productive, creative citizens of the country,” the minister said.

He added that, “This is where we have our major challenge. We have thousands of young men involved in gang activity and our homicide rate is the highest in Latin America and the Caribbean. The performance in several areas of educational training seems to be falling behind in many ways and creates an ecosystem for the emergence of gangs.”

Minister Chang noted that although Jamaicans had immense success in male dominated sporting activities and music, “the greatest national problem is where our young men are killing each other in large numbers in several communities across the island”.

USAID Pathways Chief of Party Paul Teeple said the goal of the Positive Pathways Programme is to work with Jamaican organisations and help families, caregivers and youth in vulnerable communities to develop the resilience and skills needed to prevent and avoid violence.

“We also want to help families and youth we find to continue along the pathway that will lead them towards a better economic future. This too is an essential part of peace building and violence prevention,” said Teeple.

The ministry said the programme will see a series of training workshops focused on positive youth development and the use of social and behavioural science, sport for development, family-based therapy models and parenting engagement.

It added that the six-part workshops will target representatives from civil society organisations, community leaders and key government entities such as the Planning Institute of Jamaica, among others.