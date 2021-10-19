Security ministry relocates some branches after flooding

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Security, Courtney Williams says several branches of the ministry have been relocated following damage to the building's flooring due to flooding caused by water leakages.

He said branches and divisions that require public access will be operating from Oxford House which is adjacent to Scotia Bank on 6 Oxford Road.

“Although some offices have been relocated next door, mail will not be redirected given the short notice”, the permanent secretary added.

He said that the Corporate Services Division, Buildings and Facilities, Finance and Accounts and the Security Risk Reform and Transformation Branch will be operating from Oxford House.

Meanwhile, Internal Audit and the Offender Management and Parole Branch have been temporarily relocated to Ripon Road, where the National Insurance Scheme is located.

The executive offices of the ministers, permanent secretary and the Law Enforcement, Forensics, Border Security, Defence and Protective Security Division will remain on the 7th floor of the Ministry's North Tower offices.

These new arrangements are expected to remain in place for approximately one month.