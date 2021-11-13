Seek early intervention for children displaying behavioural problems says consultant psychologist

With November being observed as Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, Consultant Psychologist and Professor at the Northern Caribbean University, Dr Orlean Brown-Earle, is urging parents to address all behavioural issues in their children as soon as they arise, since these issues will continue to present themselves into adulthood.

Brown-Earle explained that behavioural issues such as oppositional defiant disorder (ODD), is mostly present in boys, and ultimately men. She said parents are doing a disservice to their children by not seeking professional help.

“What really happens is that they can get worse if they do have an identifiable disorder. If we don't address the issue of a child with ODD, that can become a conduct disorder which, when it is not attended to, can become antisocial personality disorder. This is why it is so important to have early intervention. We do know that most of the time with behavioural disorders research has shown that it is mostly the boys,” Brown-Earle told OBSERVER online.

Pointing out that girls and boys are socialised differently and that this plays a role in their behavioural patterns, the psychologist said, “I've heard people say we make our daughters come home by 3 o'clock or 4 o'clock and our boys can stay out until 10 o'clock, so socialisation patterns also determine mental issues.”

Continuing, Brown-Earle said: “A girl can have oppositional defiant disorder but there's more structure for her. Some individuals say because girls carry home babies, there's more of a problem, so therefore we are going to make sure that the girl is managed more. That's a social and cultural thing.”

Noting that a learning disorder can severely impact a child's mental health and ultimately affect them as adults, the psychologist explained that a child with dyslexia may become frustrated and intolerant in class and present with a number of behavioural problems because they are not learning at the rate they should.

“They have not been tested and diagnosed and [included] for intervention. Can you imagine that person becoming an adult, a very intelligent person, you know, but because they never learned to read well and they had behavioural problems, they never learned the discipline of staying in school and [therefore] not optimising their potential.”

Brown-Earle is imploring parents that at the first sign of a behavioural problem, to seek out a psychologist or counsellor to have their child evaluated.