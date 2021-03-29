Seiveright describes posts of hotel guests at party as 'mischievous'

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The Ministry of Tourism is moving to clarify that recent images, now making the rounds on social media, portraying hotel guests mingling closely, were actually captured prior to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the images depicted individuals during a foam party at one of the Spanish hotel chains in Montego Bay, St James.

Senior advisor and strategist in the Tourism Ministry, Delano Seiveright, pointed out that the property has been closed since January 16.

He condemned the "mischievous” posts, describing them as "fake news".

"People are sharing fake images of hotels breaking rules when in fact the images are before the pandemic," Seiveright said.

The Ministry of Tourism mandated the creation of the Tourism Resilient Corridors, encompassing much of the northern coast, southern coast, and New Kingston.

In these corridors, tourism businesses must be certified by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) for having implemented, to the letter, all the COVID-19 prevention protocols with internal systems enhanced, with governmental surveillance and enforcement to ensure compliance.

Horace Hines