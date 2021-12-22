Seized St Mary gun used in Portland murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — One of two guns seized following an altercation between police and gunmen in Agualta Vale, St Mary last month, was used in the murder of a man in Portland a month earlier.

Ballistic tests on a Nowlin Super 38 pistol revealed that it was used in the murder of Damian 'Oney' Brown on October 8.

Brown, 27, a labourer from Authurs Lane in Port Antonio, Portland, was shot dead by gunmen at his home.

Following Brown's murder, police investigations led them to Agualta Vale. It was reported that on November 26, the investigators spotted a vehicle transporting three men fitting the description of the suspects in Brown's death.

The lawmen signalled the driver of the motor vehicle to stop, however, he sped away.

The police later intercepted the vehicle and the suspects challenged the lawmen in a gun battle. Two of the suspects were fatally shot. The other managed to escape.

Two weapons, the Nowlin Super 38 pistol and a homemade firearm with one twelve-gauge cartridge, were seized.

The firearms were submitted to the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine where they were processed and the ballistic report subsequently confirmed that the pistol was used in the killing of Brown.