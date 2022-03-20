Select Committee to deliberate on whether minors should be granted firearm permits for rifles and pistols

The question of whether minors should be given firearm permits for certain categories of weapons is to be ironed out before the Joint Select Committee of the Parliament that is examining the new Firearms Act.

National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, who is chairing the parliamentary committee, says the Jamaica Rifle Association [JRA] will be asked to appear before the committee for a "fulsome and informed discussion” on its recommendations that minors as young as 12 years-old be granted firearm permits for rifles and pistols.

Chang said an appearance by the JRA is necessary because his previous statement on the matter appeared to have been misrepresented in the public domain.

“A comment was extracted from my discourse in Parliament on Thursday, March 10, 2022, that went into circulation and has generated much discussion. Many did not hear or note the entire discourse,” said Chang who laid out what he said are the facts of the matter.

He pointed to the draft legislation in the new firearms act which proposes that the grant of firearm user permits to juniors should not be awarded to anyone younger than age 16. Chang, who is also the deputy prime minister, noted that the JRA, in its response, suggested that the policy should allow permits for the following:

a) Air guns - Age 12

b) Shotguns - 20 gauge – Age 12

c) Shotguns - 12 gauge – Age 14

d) 22 LR Rifles – Age 14

e) Pistols and Rifles – Age 14

The security minister said he had indicated without ambiguity, that he had concerns about granting permits to minors for the use of rifles and pistols.

“I further stated that should they be reintroduced; then it should be done through the Jamaica Combined Cadet Corps.

“At no time did I suggest any objection to a, b or c [above]. The country should be reminded that rifle clubs were part of many schools up to the mid-70s. However, they were all closed due to a risk assessment carried out at the time, as gun violence exploded in the country. There are no pistol and rifle clubs for juniors at this time. This is a new proposal and reintroduction must be carefully considered,” said Chang.

He also noted that shotguns in Jamaica are rarely used as weapons to commit crimes and are used more as sporting equipment.