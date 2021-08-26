Select tax offices to open for business this Saturday

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has issued a reminder that select tax offices will be opened this Saturday, August 28, and every last Saturday of the month for the remainder of the 2021/22 financial year.

However, this is subject to any announcements by the government on COVID-19 containment measures.

The tax authority is reporting collections of over $142 million, which translates to approximately 13,500 payments across the select locations, which have been operating on the Saturday month-ends since April.

The following tax offices will operate this Saturday between the hours of 10:00 am – 2:00 pm:

St Andrew

Montego Bay

Mandeville

Savanna-La-Mar

St Ann's Bay

Old Harbour

The Portmore Tax Office will continue its usual weekly Saturday operations, with adjusted business hours (9:00 am - 2:00 pm).

The release continued by stating that the Saturday service enhancement provides taxpayers with a convenient option of doing business on these weekends, as well as to alleviate the usually high walk-in traffic at Tax Offices during the busy month-end weekday period.

“Persons wishing to make payments for Property Tax may opt to utilise the added convenience of TAJ's weekend operating hours. Additionally, motorists who have not as yet collected their printed Driver's Licence cards, are able to do so at any of the listed locations, if their applications were dropped off there,” the release said.

Taxpayers have also been advised that they will be able to access taxpayer service activities including processing motor vehicle registration and other motor vehicle transactions, applying for a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN), dropping off documents for the renewal of their Driver's Licence, and make tax and fee payments, as the Tax Authority continues to provide additional access to its services. Audit and compliance activities however will not be available during the Saturday operations.

The TAJ reminds customers that the necessary COVID-19 protocols that have been implemented for the safety of its staff and clients, will also be observed during the month-end Saturday openings. People are therefore urged to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel at its locations, to form an orderly line, wear a mask, sanitize their hands and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least six feet.

Customers are also reminded that they may opt to avoid a tax office visit entirely by conducting several transactions online through the tax authority's website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, where they can do transactions including payment for Driver's Licence renewal, Fitness Certificate, Traffic Ticket, business-related taxes and deductions and Property Tax, as well as electronically querying Property Tax liabilities.