Select tax offices to open on last Saturdays of each month

Select tax offices to open on last Saturdays of each monthWednesday, June 23, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says that it will open select tax offices this Saturday, June 26, and every last Saturday of the month for the remainder of the 2021/22 financial year.
According to TAJ, the service enhancement will provide taxpayers with the option of doing business on these weekends, as well as to alleviate the usually high walk-in traffic at tax offices during the busy month-end weekday period.
The following Tax Offices will operate this Saturday between the hours of 10:00 am – 2:00 pm:
Cross Roads, Mandeville, Savanna-La-Mar, St Ann's Bay, and Old Harbour.
The Portmore Tax Office will continue its usual weekly Saturday operations, with adjusted business hours (9:00 am - 2:00 pm), TAJ said.
TAJ noted, however, that the operating times may be subject to adjustments resulting from announced curfew hours in keeping with the Disaster Risk Management Act.
People making payments for property tax may opt to utilise the TAJ's weekend operating hours, as they have until June 30, before any penalty may be applied, TAJ explained.
Additionally, motorists who have not as yet collected their printed driver's licence cards, are able to do so at any of the listed locations, if their applications were dropped off there.
Taxpayers will be able to access taxpayer service activities including processing motor vehicle registration and other motor vehicle transactions, applying for a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN), dropping off documents for the renewal of their driver's licence, and make tax and fee payments, as the Tax Authority says it continues to provide additional access to its services.
TAJ however, said that audit and compliance activities will not be available during the Saturday operations.
The agency said that the necessary COVID-19 protocols that have been implemented for the safety of its staff and clients, will also be observed during the month-end Saturday openings.
TAJ also reminded people that they may opt to avoid a tax office visit by conducting several transactions online, to include payment for driver's licence renewal, fitness certificate, traffic ticket, business related taxes and deductions and property tax, as well as electronically querying property tax liabilities.
