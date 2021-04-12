Select vaccination centres open until 8:00 pm

KINGSTON, JAMAICA -- The Ministry of Health & Wellness has announced that 10 vaccination blitz sites will operate until 8:00 pm today and tomorrow as it aims to get as many Jamaicans as possible inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the meantime, Government workers have been added to the cohort of people who can receive the vaccine. At the same time, the ministry also continues the vaccination of healthcare workers, as well as members of the Jamaica Defence Force and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The sites that will operate until 8:00 pm are:

Kingston & St Andrew

National Arena and Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre

St Catherine

Twickenham Park Open Bible Church

Clarendon

Denbigh Showground

Manchester

Manchester High School

St Elizabeth

Junction and Santa Cruz health centres

St James

Montego Bay Convention Centre

St Ann

Bahia Principe Resort and Ocho Rio Health Centre.

Members of the public who have been vaccinated are reminded that though they have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca Vaccine, they must receive the second dose to be fully protected.