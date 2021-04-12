Select vaccination centres open until 8:00 pm

Select vaccination centres open until 8:00 pmMonday, April 12, 2021
KINGSTON, JAMAICA -- The Ministry of Health & Wellness has announced that 10 vaccination blitz sites will operate until 8:00 pm today and tomorrow as it aims to get as many Jamaicans as possible inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In the meantime, Government workers have been added to the cohort of people who can receive the vaccine. At the same time, the ministry also continues the vaccination of healthcare workers, as well as members of the Jamaica Defence Force and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.
The sites that will operate until 8:00 pm are:
Kingston & St Andrew
National Arena and Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre
St Catherine
Twickenham Park Open Bible Church
Clarendon
Denbigh Showground
Manchester
Manchester High School
St Elizabeth
Junction and Santa Cruz health centres
St James
Montego Bay Convention Centre
St Ann
Bahia Principe Resort and Ocho Rio Health Centre.
Members of the public who have been vaccinated are reminded that though they have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca Vaccine, they must receive the second dose to be fully protected.
