Senate approves 2021/22 Budget

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Peter Bunting, says that the pressures on the average Jamaican is enormous, and the Government's response is inadequate.

Bunting made the point as he responded to Government Senator Aubyn Hill's opening presentation during Friday's debate of the 2021/22 Appropriations Bill Debate at Gordon House, the Senate's version of the House of Representatives' Budget Debate.

He said that it was development which led to the call from Opposition spokesman on finance, Julian Robinson, for an additional transfer of $21.5 billion to the Government's $831 billion budget for 2021/22 to increase social spending.

Bunting said that despite the one per cent reduction in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which additional spending would create, it would be focused on vulnerable Jamaicans and the business sector, including small businesses trying to survive.

“The additional support would serve as a significant stimulus for the Jamaican economy, because most of the beneficiaries would have to spend that money in Jamaica,” he suggested.

He said that it would help to reverse negative growth and reduce the impact on the debt to GDP ratio, once the economy starts expanding, significantly.

But, Minister without Portfolio, Senator Aubyn Hill, said that it would be difficult to follow the Opposition's proposal, with the Government anticipating at least five consecutive quarters of economic decline. However, he pointed out that, in spite of the anticipated economic decline, the Government will find ways to ensure that the country is properly managed through the projected difficult time.

“We have to see the environment for what it is. We are in the midst of a brutally dangerous economic crisis, brought on by equally crippling pandemic, and the wrong policy choices could prolong and deepen its effect,” Senator Hill, a banker by profession, cautioned.

He said that the Government was making every effort to avoid the pitfalls, while looking on the positive side for favourable choices.

“The path out of this crisis is clearly a very narrow one. We have to prioritise specifically and narrowly. We cannot do everything. We have to do what we can do that is necessary, and we have to be strategic in a time of crisis,” Hill added.

He noted that the $831 billion budget included only $541 million in non-debt funding, of which $487 billion could be spent on spent on recurrent (housekeeping) expenditures and $54 billion on capital projects. Included in the recurrent expenditure was $239 billion for payment of salaries to Government employees.

But, he said that notwithstanding the fiscal challenges, the Government has continued to prioritise expenditure to support the delivery of services to the public, and that the money would be spent in areas where “Jamaicans who need it the most, get the most of it”.

He said that, for example the $31 billion infrastructure development programme, and the $17.7 spend on the latest leg of the Southern Coastal Highway ,would provide work for thousands of Jamaicans, increase economic activity, improve productivity and strengthen resilience, “while making sure that the infrastructure is better and more attractive”.

The Senate approved the estimates after a lengthy debate continuing some four hours at Gordon House, and past the 8:00pm curfew starting time.

The budget was passed in the House of Representatives on March 23, piloted by Minister of Finance ad the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke.

Balford Henry