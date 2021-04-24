Senate clash delays bipartisan position on domestic violence

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Opposition senators last night rejected the joint statement from Women in Parliament which was read in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, seeking bipartisan cooperation on rejecting domestic violence in the society.

Both Leader of Opposition Business, Peter Bunting, and Opposition Spokesman on Justice, Donna Scott Mottley, reacted that the statement did not go far enough for them to accept it. They were supported by their colleagues on the Opposition benches, including former Senate President Floyd Morrison and Senator Lambert Brown.

“It is a slogan that we hear often, but it is not meaningful in our context,” Bunting said, as he criticised Speaker of the House of Representatives, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert for arguing that the Parliament is the “highest court in the land”.

“It is an anachronism. It really is just empty rhetoric,” Bunting suggested, claiming that the Jamaican parliament has never had a judicial function. He said he agreed that the statement did not go far enough.

In a very emotional setting, which divided the two sides for well over two hours, despite an explanation from the Government members that Scott Mottley had misread the statement, to include a personal statement from the House Speaker that the Member of Parliament for Central Westmoreland George Wright was proceeding on Leave of Absence from the Parliament, and has been suspended from the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Caucus.

However, the Opposition spokesman said that she felt very strongly about the matter and was prepared to condemn it, no matter who aggrieved by it.

“Let me say this, it is my view, my humble view, that the statement did not go far enough,” Senator Scott Mottley said.

Leader of Government Business, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, said it was her understanding that there would not be an endorsement of the statement by all the women in the Senate.

Senator Scott Mottley said that the Opposition took a different view, that the statement did not go far enough. She said that the reason why the issue is being given attention is because of the viral video. However, she said that every time the video comes up there is a howl of protest from the Government.

Government Senator Natalie Campbell Rodriquez, who first raised the motion, seeking Opposition support, said it was an unfortunate state of affairs that on such a significant national issue to Jamaican families there was no unity between the women in the Senate.

“It is not a newspaper headline for a lot of families and, unfortunately, on something as important as this, the female parliamentarians in the Senate have not been able to stand up here today, and have a unified voice, coming together on this issue and for that I must tell the Jamaican people that I am ashamed,” she said.

The statement from “Women in Parliament” was read into the minutes of the House of Representatives on Tuesday by the House Speaker, and was expected to represent a united voice for female parliamentarians in both Houses of Parliament.

It stated that: “As women in Parliament, we are dedicated to leadership in our country and committed to the promotion of a safer, gentler and more peaceful Jamaica, in which every person can live free from fear and in which mutual respect and love are practised among our people. We in this Joint Statement continue to denounce domestic violence in all its forms and regardless of who the perpetrators are or maybe”.

Balford Henry