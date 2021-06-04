Senate meet using Zoom for first time

KINGSTON, Jamaica — For the first time ever, four Senators were on Friday allowed to participate in a Senate meeting remotely.

The meeting was a hybrid of in-person and virtual participation.

The Houses of Parliament said it was made possible because of recent amendments to the Senate Standing Orders to allow Senators to participate in meetings of the Senate using Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

It said the Senators who participated virtually in the day's proceedings were not permitted to form a part of the quorum, present a Bill or motion, or vote, in keeping with the provisions of the constitution.

The milestone event was facilitated through the use of the remote conferencing platform, Zoom and broadcast live on the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica cable channel and through its Facebook and YouTube platforms