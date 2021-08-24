Senior St Ann Parish Judge Stanley Clarke has died

ST ANN, Jamaica – St Ann Senior Parish Judge Stanley Clarke has died.

He was reportedly hospitalised at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James for several days, and passed away sometime on Monday.

Unconfirmed reports are that he had contracted COVID-19.

Clarke served as a resident magistrate, now called parish judge, in St Elizabeth and then Trelawny, before being transferred to St Ann in June.

His death has sent shockwaves throughout the legal community across Jamaica, especially in St Ann, where lawyers are still mourning the passing of their colleague, Ernest 'Ernie' Smith who died last week.

Attorney General Marlene Malahoo-Forte said she was “grief stricken” over Clarke's death.

“We presided in St Elizabeth during my time on the bench there. Condolence to his family, including the Parish Court Judges,” Malahoo-Forte tweeted late Monday.

One Trelawny-based attorney-at-law who spoke to Observer Online but asked for her identity to be withheld, described Clarke's death as "devastating".

"We were all hoping for the best and that he [Clarke] would make a strong recovery, but it wasn't to be. After [attorney-at-law] Ernie Smith's passing, I never would imagine the legal fraternity would be rocked with this so soon," she said.

"My condolences to his family and the court staff in Trelawny, as well as St Ann where he was based until the time of his illness," she added.

Another female attorney who spoke to Observer Online anonymously, said Clarke treated "attorneys, accused persons, witnesses and police officers" who appeared before him with "respect".

"He treated everybody with dignity and respect... Condolences to his family, friends and those who knew him well," she said.