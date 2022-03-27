Senior citizen killed in Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica - A senior citizen died as a result of injuries he sustained in a crash in Mike Town, Manchester on Saturday night.

The police have since identified the deceased as 62-year-old Derrick Blackwood, a mechanic and resident of Mike Town.



A report from the Constabulary Communications Unit said Blackwood was driving a motor vehicle on Naseberry Street when he lost control of it. The vehicle went off-road into a gully.



Firefighters had to be called at 10:00 pm to extricate Blackwood from the mangled vehicle.



He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.



-Kasey Williams